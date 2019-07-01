× Sprinkler system knocks down flames at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters are crediting a sprinkler system for helping keep an apartment fire under control.

Just after 12 p.m. on Monday, firefighters were called to the Lake Hefner Townhomes, near Rockwell and Britton.

Firefighters say the flames triggered the sprinkler system, which knocked down most of the fire. Officials say four units were damaged during the fire, but those units were having electrical work done when the fire started.

Officials say one person was being treated for breathing issues.