Stay hydrated! Heat Alert remains in effect for Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – The first Heat Alert of the summer for the Oklahoma City metro is still in effect as temperatures stay hot and humid.

On Thursday, EMSA issued the first Heat Alert after paramedics responded to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Since Thursday, paramedics have responded to a total of 25 heat-related illness calls.

EMSA officials urge you to plan ahead before going outdoors.

Tips to help you stay healthy in the heat:

Pre-hydration is key to preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA says the Heat Alert will remain in effect until temperatures drop significantly.