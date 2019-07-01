Thunder Add Burks, Welcome Back Noel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Free agency has been a wild ride for OKC just a little over 24 hours in. OKC has seen missed reports, a trip to Minnesota, and added a player looking to revamp his career.

On Monday, ESPN reported that the Thunder are signing 6'6 guard Alec Burks to a deal. Burks, a former Colorado Buffalo, is a career 35 percent three point shooter. He's expected to be a contributor next season off the bench.

Burks has played eight years in the league. He's a former first round pick of the Utah Jazz, and has also spent time with the Cavaliers and the Kings. In 429 career games, Burks averages just under ten points per game, three boards and two assists.

After a missed report that Nerlens Noel, it appears the two sides ironed out whatever was wrong and Noel will return to OKC next season. That per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Noel responded Sunday to a report that he was coming back to the Thunder with two question marks on his Instagram story. Shortly after that, Woj had to say the two sides still had things to work out. In the end the two are back together and Noel said on Instagram, "Run That Back."

Burks may be the biggest name OKC added, but actions speak louder than words. And when free agency opened, Sam Presti found himself in Minnesota. He was trying to sign Mike Mascala to the Thunder. A rotation player for the 76ers, Presti flew to Minnesota to make sure he was at Mascala's home. In the end, the stretch four signed with OKC.

As of now, no other moves/trades have been made by the Thunder. Although The Athletic reports OKC has been in contact with free agent guard Jodie Meeks.