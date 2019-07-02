9-year-old Oklahoma boy needs family who can care for his special needs

NORMAN, Okla. – Max loves Pokémon, playing with animals and telling jokes.

His caseworker says he wants to be adopted so badly, he sometimes asks people if they are willing to adopt him.

“I work his case through until he reaches permanency,” OKDHS Caseworker Kelly Mason said.

Permanency – meaning being adopted.

Max went into DHS custody four years ago. His brother was already adopted, and his sister is currently in the system. His only request is that he has a mom and a dad, but pets would be nice as well.

“He loves animals. Whenever we go somewhere, and he sees a dog or a cat he will automatically run to them,” Mason told News 4.

This nine-year-old also needs a family who can care for his special needs.

“Probably a family that is a two-parent family because he is very active and he does require a lot of attention,” Mason said.

Finding homes for children who require special care is one of the biggest needs at DHS, and adoption can be a godsend to help them grow.

“It is so important because the more a child moves around, they are not getting that consistent care and so often they regress,” Mason said.

Mason says Max has moved several times and needs a stable home to help him thrive.

“They feel safe. They feel that structure in their life and it just helps them flourish and grow and it gives them more security,” Mason said.

Just a young boy looking for a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Max, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

