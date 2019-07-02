× ENDUI Oklahoma: Multiple checkpoints, patrols planned for Independence Day weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is teaming up with cities and counties across the Sooner state to ensure everyone enjoys their Independence Day safely.

During the 2017 Independence Day holiday, there were 694 crashes in Oklahoma. Of those, 11 people were killed. More than half of those killed were involved in alcohol/drug-related crashes.

A checkpoint and high-visibility patrol are planned in Cherokee County with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Nation Marshals, Tahlequah Police Department, and the Grand River Dam Authority on Thursday, July 4 starting at 5 p.m. and running until at least 9 p.m.

Also on July 4, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Norman Police Department will join the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a sobriety checkpoint in the Norman area from 11 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday.

On July 5, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Warr Acres Police Department, and the Bethany Police Department will join the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County. The Oklahoma City Police Department, Edmond Police Department, and Valley Brook Police Department will conduct high-visibility patrols across their cities during the holiday. The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. on July 5 and run through 2 a.m. on July 6.

In Bryan County, the sheriff’s office will join the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Calera Police Department, and Durant Police Department for high-visibility patrols throughout the county on July 5.

On July 6, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Madill Police Department, Kingston Police Department, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be out doing high-visibility patrols in the evening and early morning hours.

In Tulsa, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Tulsa Police Department, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols on July 6. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and last through the morning of July 7.

To help people make the decision to get home safe, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the ENDUI program are giving out $10 Uber coupons. To get a coupon, riders must visit this website and fill out the request form. The codes will be sent out on the morning of July 4 and can be used through 6 a.m. on July 7.