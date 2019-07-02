Heavy rainfall ends prolonged drought in Southern Plains

OKLAHOMA CITY – The heavy rains that caused severe flooding in the central U.S. this spring also had the positive effect of ending a prolonged drought in the Southern Plains.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that Oklahoma was drought-free as of June 25 for the first time in more than two years. A year earlier, more than 72% of the state was experiencing some degree of drought.

Drought-free conditions also were reported in Kansas, which recorded its wettest month on record in May. And, all of Arkansas and nearly 96% of Texas are also now drought-free.

This spring’s storms caused heavy flooding along many waterways, including the Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri rivers.