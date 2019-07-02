Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pushmataha County

Posted 6:01 am, July 2, 2019, by

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was killed following a vehicle crash in Pushmataha County on Monday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on County Road 1950 near Antlers, Oklahoma.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Frank Ollie, of Antlers, was driving westbound on the county road when “for an unknown reason,” his vehicle “departed the roadway to the left and struck a fence,” turning his vehicle.

Ollie was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP officials say the cause of the collision was due to speed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.