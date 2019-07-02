Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pushmataha County

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was killed following a vehicle crash in Pushmataha County on Monday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on County Road 1950 near Antlers, Oklahoma.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Frank Ollie, of Antlers, was driving westbound on the county road when “for an unknown reason,” his vehicle “departed the roadway to the left and struck a fence,” turning his vehicle.

Ollie was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP officials say the cause of the collision was due to speed.