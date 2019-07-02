More than 140K medical marijuana licenses approved in Oklahoma, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – The number of Oklahomans approved to use medical marijuana continues to rise, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August 2018, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

As of July 1, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says 151,479 patient, 1,223 caregiver and 6,118 business applications have been received.

So far, the agency has approved 146,381 patient and 958 caregiver licenses. It has also approved 3,397 licenses for growers, 1,605 licenses for dispensaries and 905 licenses for processors. A total number of approved licenses is 153,246.