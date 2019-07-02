Officials: Couple spent over $200K of elderly woman’s savings in 3-month period

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – It’s hard to imagine that someone’s life savings could be drained in a matter of months, but that’s exactly what happened to an elderly Midwest City woman.

Investigators say the victim, who suffers from dementia, had her bank account balance go from more than $300,000 to just $40,000 in a three-month period.

“Apparently, a grandson had been appointed power of attorney over his grandmother’s account back in April 2018. She had approximately $300,000, and they noticed large sums of money coming out in a three-month time period, about $93,000,” said Assistant Chief Sid Porter, with the Midwest City Police Department.

Although the alleged crime took place last year, it was just discovered.

Midwest City police investigators say Tyler Willett and his wife, Laura, withdrew that money. According to court documents, they claimed that it was used for the woman’s care.

However, the police didn’t buy their story.

“It doesn’t seem like any kind of expenses that would be necessary for taking care of a loved one or anyone for that fact,” said Porter.

Now, both of them are facing charges of exploitation of an elderly person.

“Someone’s worked their whole life for these savings that they’ve put in to take care of themselves when they’re older. There are a lot of people that the money’s gone, and they feel embarrassed and they don’t want to call. They don’t have any money. They’ve lost their home. They’ve lost their car. They’ve got to try to figure out a place to live. It’s just really sad,” said Porter.