Oklahoma City Police cancel Silver Alert for missing 73-year-old

Posted 8:53 pm, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32PM, July 2, 2019

Silver Alert

Officials in Oklahoma City have canceled the silver alert for a 73-year-old man who may have dementia.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man who may have dementia.

Officials say Gary McCoy was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 7601 NW 12th St. and wearing a plaid shirt with khaki pants.

Officials say McCoy is on foot and believed to have dementia or early-onset Alzheimer’s.

McCoy is from Coal County and authorities believe he could be headed there.

If you see McCoy or have any information on his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.

