Oklahoma City Police cancel Silver Alert for missing 73-year-old
Officials in Oklahoma City have canceled the silver alert for a 73-year-old man who may have dementia.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man who may have dementia.
Officials say Gary McCoy was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 7601 NW 12th St. and wearing a plaid shirt with khaki pants.
Officials say McCoy is on foot and believed to have dementia or early-onset Alzheimer’s.
McCoy is from Coal County and authorities believe he could be headed there.
If you see McCoy or have any information on his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.