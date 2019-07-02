× Oklahoma City Police cancel Silver Alert for missing 73-year-old

Officials in Oklahoma City have canceled the silver alert for a 73-year-old man who may have dementia.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old man who may have dementia.

Officials say Gary McCoy was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 7601 NW 12th St. and wearing a plaid shirt with khaki pants.

Officials say McCoy is on foot and believed to have dementia or early-onset Alzheimer’s.

McCoy is from Coal County and authorities believe he could be headed there.

If you see McCoy or have any information on his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.