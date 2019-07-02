Oklahoma City police looking for pair accused in mall store robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbing a mall store last month.

On June 27, just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a store in Quail Springs Mall in reference to larceny.

When police arrived, they learned that one of the suspects approached someone, accusing him of having their $200 ring. Another suspect approached and reportedly got in that person’s face.

According to a police report, an employee at the store walked over to see what was wrong when one of the suspects turned around with a box knife in his hand.

The suspects then grabbed more than $1,000 worth of merchandise and fled the store.

Police say the male suspect has a tattoo of “100” on his neck.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.