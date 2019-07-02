Oklahoma farm with popular corn open for the season 

MCLOUD, Okla. – An Oklahoma farm known for its popular corn recently opened for the season and has already had a sold-out crowd.

For more than 40 years, Nowakowski Farms in McLoud has been selling its sweet corn to locals. But business wasn’t always that big.

“It started when my daughter was 10 years old, like a lemonade stand,” said Robert Nowakowski. “She had about 3-4 bushels she thought she could sell to the neighbors and she did that. The next year, she wanted a little bit more so we planted her a little bit more in the garden. She sold all of that.”

It didn’t take long for Robert Nowakowski to realize he had a good thing going – or growing, rather.

What started as a plan to help pay for school clothes turned into 16 acres of sweet corn.

The farm opened on Monday and sold out for the day.

On Tuesday, due to long lines and wait times, the farm will stop taking customers at 2 p.m. Customers in line at that time will be served.

Bags of corn are $12 and doors open at 8 a.m.

Nowakowski Farms is located at 339090 Hazel Dell Rd. in McLoud. Enter through the east driveway and exit through the west.

They are open on the 4th of July.