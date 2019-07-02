Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Oklahoma semi driver dies after crashing due to sleepiness, OHP says

Posted 1:26 pm, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:36PM, July 2, 2019

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – A semi driver who was apparently sleepy was killed after crashing in Blaine County.

It happened on Tuesday, at around 6:30 a.m., on US270, 4.8 miles south of Watonga.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Jerry Smith, of Cement was driving northbound on the highway when he went off the west edge of the roadway onto the median, striking a creek embankment and rolling his vehicle.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to the driver being “apparently sleepy.”

