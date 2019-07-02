Oklahoma man dies in Wyoming motorcycle crash

CASPER, Wyo. – A 37-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when he struck a large animal while riding his motorcycle on Interstate 80 in south-central Wyoming.

Wyoming Highway Patrol investigators believe Daniel Godfrey collided with an elk or a moose at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. KTWO-AM reports Godfrey’s motorcycle went off the road and he was thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home said Godfrey had been living in Collinsville, Oklahoma, but previously lived in Arkansas City, Kansas.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported 80 fatalities this year compared to 47 on this date a year ago.