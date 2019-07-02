Oklahoma mother and son injured in fiery wreck during Hawaiian vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALVIN, Okla. - Becky Carlton and her son Jordan were driving on a highway in Hawaii when their car erupting into flames.

"It just burst into flames," said Pastor Kurtis Stoll at the First Baptist Church of Calvin.

A terrifying sight on the Honolulu freeway: a car totally engulfed in flames and behind the wheel a native Oklahoman, Jordan Carlton and his mother Becky.

They were vacationing on the island of Oahu.

"He travels for work and he likes to take his mom with him different places," said Stoll.

Jordan was driving along a freeway when he reportedly tapped the brakes. That`s when flames ignited inside the car.

Jordan tried to slow the vehicle with the parking brake. He told his mom to get out of the moving car on the passenger side.

"She bailed out of the car at about 45 miles an hour," said Stoll.

Jordan with his body on fire, reportedly took the car all the way down to a stop, not wanting to put other lives in danger.

"Really he was being a hero trying to bring that car to a complete stop because it was a rolling ball of fire," said Stoll.

Once stopped, a good Samaritan used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on Jordan and the car.

Both Becky and Jordan are now in the hospital in Hawaii. Becky has severe road rash, burns on her arms and a brain bleed.

Jordan is in critical condition, hanging on to life with burns to 85 % of his body.

Robert, the father, arrived in Hawaii on Tuesday. The Carlton family runs the gas and propane business in Calvin. Both Robert and Becky are heavily involved with their church.

"They are good people, they would help anybody that they could, anybody that needed help. They are always there, good Christian people," said Calvin resident Raeleen Dover.

"Our church is hurting, our community is hurting as a result of this," said Stoll.

The family asks any donations, thoughts, prayers, even letters go through the First Baptist Church of Calvin at P.O. Box 27, Calvin, OK 74531.