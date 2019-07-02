× Oklahoma woman arrested in connection to animal cruelty case that led to dog’s death

TULSA, Okla. – A woman has been arrested two years after a dog was found severely injured and later euthanized.

In November 2016, an animal control officer was sent to a home in Tulsa in reference to an injured dog.

Officials made contact with LaTonya Woodfork who told officers the 6-year-old dog escaped from the backyard four months prior and returned injured, limping and crawling on its stomach.

She allegedly said she could not afford surgery for the dog.

Woodfork was told to reach out to a veterinarian who was willing to treat the dog.

The dog was eventually transported to the City of Tulsa Animal Shelter after Woodfork told police, two days later, she was unable to raise money and could no longer care for the dog.

At the shelter, officials discovered that the dog “no longer had a foot and had been walking on a patch of skin.”

KJRH reports an affidavit also states the dog had a raw bone protruding from the end of a leg.

An officer contacted Woodfork and she said she “knew the foot was gone because the dog had been chewing on the foot since the incident happened four months prior, but did not know how to care for the dog.”

The dog was euthanized and examined by a veterinarian who also discovered the dog’s left front leg was missing below the carpal joint.

Officials add the dog did not have metacarpal or carpal bones.

Woodfork was arrested on Monday and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of cruelty to animals. She was released on bond.