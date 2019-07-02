× One in custody, another on the run after dispensary robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have taken one man into custody and are looking for another in connection to an armed robbery of a dispensary.

On June 27, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to an armed robbery at ‘The Joint,’ which is located near N.W. 50th and Portland Ave.

Investigators learned that the suspects stole a significant amount of marijuana and some cash.

Police say 21-year-old Semaj Thomas was arrested in connection to the crime. Authorities are still searching for a second suspect.