Organization collecting supplies for Oklahoma school damaged by floodwaters

MOFFETT, Okla. – While the flooding has subsided across the state, many communities are still picking up the pieces following devastating damage caused by Mother Nature.

As flood waters took over the town of Moffett, nearby residents like Dana Moore couldn’t do anything but watch.

City leaders made the decision to issue a mandatory evacuation for the town, so many families had to leave almost everything behind. After watching and waiting, residents were finally able to head back to their homes to see what was left.

After seeing the damage to their homes, teachers like Moore couldn’t fathom exactly what had happened to their classrooms at Moffett Public School.

Up to eight feet of water destroyed the gym floor, toppled furniture in classrooms and covered everything in thick mud.

"As I walked into my classroom for the first time, the only description I can give was of total shock. I sat down and cried for a minute, then looked around to see if anything could be salvaged. There was not much," Moore told KFOR in an email.

Although Moffett Public School had some insurance, it didn't cover the teachers' personal belongings. Many teachers like Moore say they lost nearly all of their classroom supplies due to the storms.

"We lost everything! Our library lost all of the books in it, all the teachers lost their classroom libraries, our smartboards, computers, things on the wall, just everything was gone," she said.

One teacher said she lost over 2,000 of her own books, while others say they lost decades-worth of material.

Now, a program that helped a pair of schools rebuild their libraries after a tornado in 2013 is working to make sure that teachers have exactly what they need to start school in August.

'Moore Books for Moore Kids' has set up donation sites across the state to help recoup some of the supplies. The following locations will all be accepting donations until July 13:

Bethany: Aloha Shave Ice & Coffee Shoppe- N.W. 39th and Council

Bethany: Device Doctors Phone and Tablet Repair Clinic - 7835 N.W. 23rd St.

Norman: Downtown Fitness on West Lindsey - 1610 W. Lindsey St.

Norman: Spaulding Family Chiropractic - 360 24th Ave NW, Suite 114

Moore: B & F Affordable Merchandise - 227 S Broadway in Moore

Moore: Jimmy Johns- 110 S.W. 19th St.

Midwest City: Jimmy Johns - 2900 S. Douglas Blvd.

Oklahoma City: Jimmy Johns - 7801 S. Western Ave.

Oklahoma City: Affordable Price Vision Center - 2700 SW 29th St.

Oklahoma City: Pouring Art Ceramics - 1137 SW 17th

Yukon: All Storage- 515 N Mustang Rd.

Yukon: Big K Pawn Yukon - 330 Elm Ave, just off Main Street.

Yukon: The Big Easy New Orleans Cafe - 359 E Main St.

If you can't make it out to a donation site, you can also help Moffett by donating to its Amazon wish list.