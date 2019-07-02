OSBI: Child pornography stored in online cloud account leads to man’s arrest

WARNER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man was arrested after child pornography was allegedly found in an online cloud account.

On June 18, the OSBI was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that suspected child exploitation images were being stored in an online account allegedly belonging to Jimmy Ray Mendenhall Jr., of Warner.

Officials say they tried to locate Mendenhall, 40, but were unable due to “a lack of stable employment information and residential history.”

Mendenhall was eventually found at his mother’s home in Warner and tried to flee.

He was located and booked into the Muskogee County Jail where he faces charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

According to the OSBI, Mendenhall’s previous criminal history includes two counts of lewd acts to a child and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Mendenhall’s sex offender registration requirement expired in March 2014.