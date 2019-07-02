Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Pawhuska city leaders suddenly resign

Posted 2:23 pm, July 2, 2019,

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Big changes are coming to an Oklahoma community.

On Monday morning, Pawhuska City Manager Larry Eulert and Pawhuska Assistant City Manager Rex Wickle resigned from their positions.

According to FOX 23, the pair decided to resign just days after firing Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva. He had only been the police chief for two months.

Following the resignations, Silva told FOX 23 that he believes he will get his job back.

A special city council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. During that meeting, city leaders are expected to appoint an interim city manager.

