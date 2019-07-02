× Protect your pets during July 4th celebrations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Independence Day celebrations are all fun and games for humans, but loud noises from fireworks for hours on end can be a scary ordeal for our furry friends.

“This is a hard week for pets, not only because of professional fireworks shows but illegal fireworks in neighborhoods across Oklahoma City,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Keep your pets in mind when you’re planning safe celebrations this week.”

Out of desperation, scared pets can escape from places where they normally don’t.

People coming and going from holiday parties also create opportunities for pets to escape through open doors and gates.

OKC Animal Welfare offers the following tips for pet safety during Independence Day week: