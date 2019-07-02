Protect your pets during July 4th celebrations
OKLAHOMA CITY – Independence Day celebrations are all fun and games for humans, but loud noises from fireworks for hours on end can be a scary ordeal for our furry friends.
“This is a hard week for pets, not only because of professional fireworks shows but illegal fireworks in neighborhoods across Oklahoma City,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Keep your pets in mind when you’re planning safe celebrations this week.”
Out of desperation, scared pets can escape from places where they normally don’t.
People coming and going from holiday parties also create opportunities for pets to escape through open doors and gates.
OKC Animal Welfare offers the following tips for pet safety during Independence Day week:
- Make sure your pet is microchipped and wearing a collar with a name tag and contact information.
- Keep your pets inside in a safe, stress-free place.
- Keep an eye out for open doors and gates during parties.
- Close your blinds and turn on a fan or radio to provide background noise.
- Distract your pet with toys.
- Don’t take pets to events featuring fireworks.
- If you lose or find a pet, report it as lost or found to OKC Animal Welfare and check okc.gov/animalwelfare daily for lost and found pets.