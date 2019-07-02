× Stillwater woman charged with child abuse after allegedly biting, bruising infant son

STILLWATER, Okla. – A Stillwater woman was charged with child abuse after she allegedly bruised and bit her son.

18-year-old Sarah Scott was charged with one count of child abuse by injury on Tuesday.

On June 21, Stillwater police arrested Scott after assisting on a follow-up with DHS from a previous incident between Scott and the infant’s father.

According to the Stillwater News Press, during an exam, which Scott was ordered to allow, bite marks were found on the infant’s right arm and right hand, as well as bruising on his forehead, back of his head, chest, sides and back.

Stillwater police say Scott admitted on June 16 to biting her son three times due to frustration and being tired. She also allegedly admitted she intentionally hit her son five times in the back of the head with a child’s toy on June 17.

Scott did not seek medical attention for her infant son after the incidents.

She is expected to appear in Payne County District Court on Tuesday.