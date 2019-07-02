× Suspects on the run after allegedly robbing four people at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two suspects are on the run after allegedly robbing four people at gunpoint late Monday night.

Officials say it happened at a home near SW 59th and Shields.

“The victims said they were just inside watching TV,” Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Then, the group of friends and a six-month-old baby were visited by two unwanted guests who stormed into the home through an open back door.

“They pointed guns at the victims and robbed them at gunpoint,” Morgan said.

According to the police report, one of the suspects said, “Don’t move! And give us all your money.”

One victim gave him his wallet, which contained his school ID and $130 in cash. The suspects grabbed another victim’s purse and stole $1,200.

The suspects got away and so far, no arrests have been made.

Call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300 if you have information that could help lead to an arrest.