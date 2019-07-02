Three brothers, friend arrested in connection with Bethany armed robbery spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Four people arrested are accused in an armed robbery crime spree in a Bethany neighborhood.

Brothers Charles Prewitt, Christian Prewitt, and Joshua Davis, as well as their friend Isaiah Benard, were arrested in connection with three armed robberies.

It started in the middle of June when police say three of the four robbed a 7-Eleven at the corner of NW 36th and Rockwell. Two of them were masked and held up the cashier with a semi-automatic handgun while the third stood watch outside.

“After they took an undisclosed amount of money and some cigarettes, they had fled the scene towards the area of the Bryan Hill apartments,” Bethany Police Lt. Angelo Orefice said.

Just a few days later at those same apartments, police said a man's door was kicked in, again by a man in a mask.

"The victim answered his door and when he opened the door he was met by a masked man with a knife," Lt. Orefice said. The victim allegedly told police that the man was named Charles, later identified by police as Charles Prewitt, who stole the man's wallet before taking off.

The very next day, the spree continued, this time returning to the scene of the original crime at the 7-Eleven.

"One masked man with a firearm who entered the business took an undisclosed amount of money and fled towards the Bryan Hill apartments," Lt. Orefice said. That apartment complex was the first place police went to investigate. It turns out a number of people at the complex claimed to know of the crimes, and who was allegedly behind them.

"If it wasn't for the citizens of Bethany, we wouldn't have solved this," Lt. Orefice said.