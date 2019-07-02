Tips on staying safe while at the lake, river

OKLAHOMA CITY – Independence Day is just a couple of days away and officials are encouraging Oklahomans visiting lakes or rivers to take some precautions while on the water.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, “natural bodies of water, especially warm and stagnant water, can contain organisms

that may cause illness. Bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms can cause skin, eye, and ear infections, respiratory infections, or gastrointestinal upset.”

Consider the following precautions to protect against water-borne sickness when out and about in natural waters:

Choose swimming areas carefully

Pay attention to signage about water conditions

Stay away from any area that has stagnant water, floating debris, scum, an oil sheen, or dead fish

Avoid swimming near storm drains

Do not swim in flooded areas

Take simple precautions

Hold nose or wear nose plugs when jumping into the water

Avoid swallowing water when swimming

Wear ear plugs to prevent ear infections

Wear swim goggles or masks to prevent eye infections

Wash skin with soap and water after swimming

Prevent spread of illness to others