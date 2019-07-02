Tulsa Zoo donating half of full-priced admissions on 4th of July to storm victims

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Zoo is giving back to Oklahomans affected by flooding and storms by donating half of their full-priced admissions on the 4th of July to the Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma.

According to the zoo, those who purchase a ticket “will provide assistance to the fund created by the Tulsa Community Foundation and Tulsa Area United Way to support nonprofit organizations providing long-term services to residents affected by recent weather-related flooding and tornadic storms.”

“This Independence Day, every paid Tulsa Zoo visitor is contributing to relief efforts for families impacted by the catastrophic weather,” said Lindsay Hutchison, vice president of philanthropy and community engagement. “We stand ready to rebuild not only the buildings, but most importantly, lives of those impacted by the severe storms.”

“Help your neighbors if you are not affected. Step up. This is Tulsa, America’s Most Generous City. We help people here, because it’s what’s right and what’s expected,” according to Tulsa Community Foundation CEO, Phil Lakin.

