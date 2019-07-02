× Where to watch fireworks across Oklahoma on Independence Day

OKLAHOMA – Independence Day is just a couple of days away and there are plenty of places across Oklahoma celebrating!

Here are some cities putting on public fireworks displays:

Alva

55th Annual Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 at Alva Hatfield Park Fireworks begin around dark or 10 p.m.



Ardmore

Bethany

Freedom Fest Parade on July 4 at 10 a.m.

Freedom Fest Fireworks on July 4 at 9:45 p.m. at Eldon Lyon Park

Bartlesville

Bartlesville Freedom Fest on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2nd and Johnstone in downtown. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.



Choctaw

Choctaw Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 at Choctaw Creek Park starting at 3 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.



Concho

4th of July Fireworks at Lucky Star Casino in Concho starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks begin at sundown



Edmond

LibertyFest on July 4 at E.C. Hafer Park – 1034 S. Bryant Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.



El Reno

Freedom Fest at Lake El Reno on July 4 Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.



Elk City

City of Elk City’s Annual Firework Display at Ackley Park on July 4 Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.



Enid

City of Enid Independence Day Celebration on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Meadowlake Park – 1200 W Rupe. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.



Eufaula

4th of July celebration on July 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eufaula High School Football Stadium Fireworks begin at dusk



Jenks

Fish and Fireworks at the Oklahoma Aquarium on July 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Half-price admission after 6:30 p.m.



McAlester

Stars and Stripes Funfest on July 4 at SE Expo Center in McAlester from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks show at dusk



Midwest City

Tribute to Liberty on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park at Reno and Douglas Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.



Moore

A Celebration in the Heartland on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.



Norman

Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Reaves Park – 2501 Jenkins Ave. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.



Oklahoma City

Pawhuska

The Pioneer Woman’s Third Annual Patriotic Party on the Prairie in Pawhuska on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 532 Kihekah Ave.

Piedmont

Freedom Fest on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Piedmont

Stillwater

Chickasaw Boomer Blast Fireworks Show on July 4 at Boomer Lake Park – Lakeview Rd. and N. Boomer Rd. from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks start at dark

Tulsa

Weatherford

Weatherford Rotary 4th of July Celebration at Rader Park on July 4 Fireworks begin at dark



Yukon