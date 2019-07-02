Where to watch fireworks across Oklahoma on Independence Day
OKLAHOMA – Independence Day is just a couple of days away and there are plenty of places across Oklahoma celebrating!
Here are some cities putting on public fireworks displays:
Alva
- 55th Annual Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 at Alva Hatfield Park
- Fireworks begin around dark or 10 p.m.
Ardmore
- Lake Murray Fireworks Display on July 4 at Lake Murray in Ardmore
Bethany
- Freedom Fest Parade on July 4 at 10 a.m.
- Freedom Fest Fireworks on July 4 at 9:45 p.m. at Eldon Lyon Park
Bartlesville
- Bartlesville Freedom Fest on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2nd and Johnstone in downtown.
- Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
Choctaw
- Choctaw Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 at Choctaw Creek Park starting at 3 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
Concho
- 4th of July Fireworks at Lucky Star Casino in Concho starting at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at sundown
Edmond
- LibertyFest on July 4 at E.C. Hafer Park – 1034 S. Bryant
- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
El Reno
- Freedom Fest at Lake El Reno on July 4
- Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.
Elk City
- City of Elk City’s Annual Firework Display at Ackley Park on July 4
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
Enid
- City of Enid Independence Day Celebration on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Meadowlake Park – 1200 W Rupe.
- Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Eufaula
- 4th of July celebration on July 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eufaula High School Football Stadium
- Fireworks begin at dusk
Jenks
- Fish and Fireworks at the Oklahoma Aquarium on July 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Half-price admission after 6:30 p.m.
McAlester
- Stars and Stripes Funfest on July 4 at SE Expo Center in McAlester from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fireworks show at dusk
Midwest City
- Tribute to Liberty on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park at Reno and Douglas
- Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.
Moore
- A Celebration in the Heartland on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.
Norman
- Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Reaves Park – 2501 Jenkins Ave.
- Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
Oklahoma City
Pawhuska
- The Pioneer Woman’s Third Annual Patriotic Party on the Prairie in Pawhuska on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 532 Kihekah Ave.
Piedmont
- Freedom Fest on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Piedmont
Stillwater
- Chickasaw Boomer Blast Fireworks Show on July 4 at Boomer Lake Park – Lakeview Rd. and N. Boomer Rd. from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fireworks start at dark
Tulsa
Weatherford
- Weatherford Rotary 4th of July Celebration at Rader Park on July 4
- Fireworks begin at dark
Yukon
- Freedom Fest on July 3 and 4 at Yukon City Park – 2200 S. Holly and Chisholm Trail Park, 500 W. Vandament (both parks interconnect)
- Fireworks start at 10 p.m. both days