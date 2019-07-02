Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Where to watch fireworks across Oklahoma on Independence Day

July 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA – Independence Day is just a couple of days away and there are plenty of places across Oklahoma celebrating!

Here are some cities putting on public fireworks displays:

Alva

Ardmore

Bethany

  • Freedom Fest Parade on July 4 at 10 a.m.
  • Freedom Fest Fireworks on July 4 at 9:45 p.m. at Eldon Lyon Park

Bartlesville 

Choctaw

Concho

Edmond

El Reno

Elk City

Enid

Eufaula

  • 4th of July celebration on July 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eufaula High School Football Stadium
    • Fireworks begin at dusk

Jenks

McAlester

Midwest City

  • Tribute to Liberty on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park at Reno and Douglas
    • Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Moore

Norman

Oklahoma City

Pawhuska

Piedmont

Stillwater

Tulsa

Weatherford

Yukon

  • Freedom Fest on July 3 and 4 at Yukon City Park – 2200 S. Holly and Chisholm Trail Park, 500 W. Vandament (both parks interconnect)
    • Fireworks start at 10 p.m. both days
