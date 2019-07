MOORE, Okla. – An event aimed at properly disposing of unwanted or expired medication will be held in Moore next weekend.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Meds & Moore Pharmacy, are hosting “Drug Round Up.”

The event gives the public an opportunity to turn in expired or unwanted prescriptions.

It will be held July 13 at Meds & Moore Pharmacy, 1280 N. Eastern Ave., in Moore from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The pharmacy opened on Monday.