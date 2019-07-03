Family awoken by early morning stadium lights at Edmond Memorial

EDMOND, Okla. – One Edmond woman woke up to bright lights flooding through her windows early Wednesday morning. The lighting due to construction at Edmond Memorial High School.

“It’s not the first time. And I’m sure it’s not going to be the last time,” said Beth Ric, whose home backs up to the high school.

Rice has lived in her Edmond home near EMHS for three years now. The school’s campus is currently under construction with a new stadium and sports facility being built.

“They’re usually out here by 5 o’clock in the morning, out here working. Most of the time not with the lights though,” Rice said.

Rice said things took a turn for the worse on Wednesday morning. You can see in these photos the stadium lights lighting up Rice’s home like daylight at 4 a.m.

“I walked through the house this morning and didn’t have to turn a single light on. It was that bright in the house,” Rice said.

Her daughter’s bedroom window faces the backyard.

“Oh, she was so mad. You can imagine a 19-year-old. She was not happy, and she had been up doing homework all night,” Rice said.

The district released this statement regarding the lighting, saying in part,

“Edmond Schools apologizes for the disruptions brought about by the construction of the Edmond Memorial High School stadium. Due to one of the wettest springs on record in Oklahoma, construction crews have been forced to work some early mornings and weekends in order to remain on schedule. On Wednesday morning, July 3, workers began the day earlier than normal to pour concrete. The workers used the stadium lights and temporary mobile lights to illuminate the area. Work hours at the site vary depending on which subcontractor is working and the weather. For instance, concrete cannot be poured in hot temperatures but an electrician can turn on a fan inside and work in hotter temperatures. We have people on site to monitor the concrete and its temperature among other things. If it exceeds a certain temperature, it is rejected. Therefore, the only alternative is a combination of beginning early in the morning and adding ice to the trucks. The stadium should be finished in September 2019. Due to an exceptionally wet spring which has caused construction delays, homeowners should expect additional disruptions as the project wraps up. Edmond Schools regrets the inconvenience.”

Rice said she understands but just has one request.

“Just that they don’t start working before 6. I don’t mind anything else. I can deal with the noise. I can deal with the rest of it. Just not before 6,” Rice said.

Edmond Schools said the project is slated to be finished in September. It was originally supposed to be completed by the time school starts in August.