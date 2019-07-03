× Free copies of vehicle registration now available online

OKLAHOMA CITY – With Oklahoma’s new law on car registration and tags now in effect, the Oklahoma Tax Commission is providing free duplicate copies of your vehicle registration via email.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission’s newly updated OkCARS will now send you an email with a copy of your registration in as little as five minutes, officials say.

You’ll need:

last four characters of the vehicle identification number

street address number

the current primary license plate number

Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week from a smartphone or tablet.

As of July 1, 2019, vehicle registrations are now required to be kept in vehicles at all times.