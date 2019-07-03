× Group gathers at Senator’s Oklahoma office to protest southern border detention centers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Armed with signs and a message, a Norman women’s group met in the hot temperatures outside of Senator James Lankford’s midtown office this morning to rally for better treatment at the US southern border.

They’re calling on US Senator James Lankford to sway lawmakers to reinstate DACA, more transparency at the border, and for Lankford to visit the detention centers himself.

“We want to make sure he understands our extreme concern – we have felt frustrated with emails and phone calls and really haven’t felt like they’ve made a difference,” said Rhonda Stock with Women in Action.

They hope this helps…

Signs calling for not only asylum for migrants at the border but also transparency when it comes to seeing what’s happening behind the walls at migrant detention centers.

“We’re very concerned that so few people can get in to see these kids and that they don’t even get in to see them. we feel like there needs to be transparency in that,” Becky Standridge told News 4.

In a statement to News 4, Senator Lankford said Wednesday,

“Senator Lankford fully respects every American’s First Amendment right to have their voice heard by their government. We welcomed several groups of visitors today to hear their concerns for the situation on the border. The dramatic increase in migrants at the southern border has overwhelmed the system and our nation’s ability to respond. Senator Lankford has recently spoken out about these same issues in congressional hearings and on the Senate floor. He continues to support keeping families together whenever possible and continues to work to ensure UACs are properly cared for. Last week, Congress provided an additional $4.5 billion for humanitarian aid to help address the crisis at the border. Additionally, Senator Lankford continues to be a vocal advocate for providing strong border security and closing loopholes in the law to actually solve the underlying problems.”

The Oklahoma Senator has not been silent on the issue. Just last week, he addressed the issue of overcrowding at detention centers on Capitol Hill.

“What would you do if 500 people came to your house tomorrow and said, `I need to stay here?` Y`all are having to manage thousands of people showing up at facilities that are not prepared for thousands of people that never have been- and that are certainly not set up for kids, and the whole time we argue about `what are we gonna do?'”

Protestors now with the same question: what will Lankford and other lawmakers do.

And this message:

“I feel like if I was in that desperate situation, I would be doing the same thing and I would fight for Lankford’s child,” said Stock.