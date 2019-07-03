Heavy flames put out at NW Oklahoma City building
OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a building in northwest Oklahoma City is out, but the cause of what started the blaze is still under investigation.
Firefighters responded to the scene Wednesday just before 4 a.m. near NW 10th and Western.
Fire officials say heavy flames were called in by police.
The fire was put out, but officials worry about the roof collapsing.
A witness told News 4 she and four other people had to rescue a woman trapped inside.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
A damage estimate is not available at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.