Heavy flames put out at NW Oklahoma City building

Posted 5:59 am, July 3, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a building in northwest Oklahoma City is out, but the cause of what started the blaze is still under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene Wednesday just before 4 a.m. near NW 10th and Western.

Fire officials say heavy flames were called in by police.

The fire was put out, but officials worry about the roof collapsing.

A witness told News 4 she and four other people had to rescue a woman trapped inside.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

A damage estimate is not available at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.