Heavy flames put out at NW Oklahoma City building

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire at a building in northwest Oklahoma City is out, but the cause of what started the blaze is still under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene Wednesday just before 4 a.m. near NW 10th and Western.

Fire officials say heavy flames were called in by police.

The fire was put out, but officials worry about the roof collapsing.

A witness told News 4 she and four other people had to rescue a woman trapped inside.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

A damage estimate is not available at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.