Man arrested on several charges after allegedly shooting at woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man has been arrested on an array of charges after allegedly firing a gun at a woman.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they received a 911 call from a woman who said a man was shooting at her.

The victim told police that a man was shooting at her in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven near S.W. 89th and May Ave. According to the probable cause affidavit, the suspect continued shooting at her as she was driving along I-44.

Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle and saw him pull into the front yard of a home near Britton Rd., between May and Pennsylvania Ave.

Authorities were able to quickly take 47-year-old Tiahmo Draine into custody. When police searched Draine’s vehicle, they reportedly found several Social Security cards, credit cards, IDs and multiple small doses of heroin.

Draine was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, concealing stolen property, domestic abuse, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and possession of drug paraphernalia.