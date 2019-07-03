× Midland, Scotty McCreery set to perform at bull riding tour during Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – A country artist and band are set to perform at the PRCA Xtreme Bulls & Broncs Tour during the Oklahoma State Fair later this year.

On two separate evenings, you can watch action-packed bull riding at the Jim Norick Arena and then catch the concerts.

Midland will perform Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m., and Scotty McCreery is scheduled to perform Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the Jim Norick Arena Box Office, online or by calling (405)948-6800. All seats are reserved.

They go on sale to the public Saturday, July 6.

