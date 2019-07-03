Midland, Scotty McCreery set to perform at bull riding tour during Oklahoma State Fair

Posted 10:24 am, July 3, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Scotty McCreery performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 07, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify)

OKLAHOMA CITY – A country artist and band are set to perform at the PRCA Xtreme Bulls & Broncs Tour during the Oklahoma State Fair later this year.

On two separate evenings, you can watch action-packed bull riding at the Jim Norick Arena and then catch the concerts.

Midland will perform Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m., and Scotty McCreery is scheduled to perform Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the Jim Norick Arena Box Office, online or by calling (405)948-6800. All seats are reserved.

They go on sale to the public Saturday, July 6.

Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.