Midwest City hosting sensory-friendly event for children

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Organizers say children who are easily overwhelmed by too much sensory input are invited to a free event in Midwest City.

The City of Midwest City’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Sensory Night, a sensory-friendly event, on July 11.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., families can head to the Nick Harroz Community Center to watch “How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World.”

A break during the movie will include a dance opportunity, along with snacks, games and crafts throughout the evening.

Organizers say there will also be a sensory castle and a chance to meet a real dragon.

City leaders say lights will be turned up and the sound will be turned down to accommodate for those who are easily overstimulated. Noise canceling headphones and earplugs will also be available.

For those who wish to take a break from the activities will also be able to go to a calm room. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the event, call (405) 739-1293.