New details released as police continue to search for Altus couple on the run

JACKSON CO., Okla. - Parents on the run.

Police need your help tracking down Hakim Moore and Robin Alexander.

The pair disappeared after their kids were taken away and they were charged with child abuse.

The search for them has crossed state lines, stretching from Altus to St. Louis, Missouri.

Police say they last lived off Park Ln. in Altus before they fled to St. Louis.

Court documents say their 3 kids were taken away and put into DHS custody after being abused and neglected.

“The Altus Police Department’s investigation division became involved in this case on September 6, 2018, pursuant to a call for 3 minor children suspected to being abused,” said Detective Colby Earls, with the Altus Police Department.

Court documents reveal when police searched the home of Hakim Moore and Robin Alexander in September, they found a “very limited amount of food.”

Those same documents say the children’s ages range from 10 months to 4 years old.

It also shows officers were “unable to locate any baby food or formula” inside the home.

It also states the children were “malnourished due to child neglect by means of starvation.”

When investigators “asked about the specific injuries, the child told them they were caused by 'Abu' and mommy. 'Abu' was the Arabic word for father.”

St. Louis Police say Moore and Alexander actually have five children together.

They say a fourth child is dead, part of an investigation dating back to December 2017.

And, the fifth child, believed to be a girl born around May 2nd hasn’t been located.

But, according to the St. Louis Police Department, the baby was born in a hotel room.

“Prior to them leaving Altus and felony warrants being issued, we learned that there was an undocumented child born to them who is believed to now be with them on the run,” said Earls.

Detective Earls says they need the public’s help in finding Moore and Alexander.

“Help us get them taken into custody and find the child and make sure the health, welfare of the child is in good shape,” said Earls.

There are conflicting reports on the conditions of the children in state custody.

Tuesday, St. Louis Police said the children were in critical condition.

Wednesday, the Altus Police Department says they are unaware of the children’s condition.