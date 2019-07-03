× New law extends Oklahoma’s Fourth of July fireworks season

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new state law allows Oklahoma fireworks vendors to stay open longer for this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

CNHI Oklahoma reports that Senate Bill 635 took effect Monday and allows licensed retailers to sell from June 15 to July 6, or the first Sunday after July 4, whichever comes later.

Oklahoma law continues to allow licensed manufacturers, distributors or wholesalers to sell year-round.

Republican state Sen. Mark Allen authored the measure, which he says could help vendors make more money.

Julie L. Heckman of the American Pyrotechnics Association says consumer firework sales this year could exceed $1 billion.