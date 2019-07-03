× Norman Animal Welfare holds week-long free adoption event

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman Animal Welfare is holding a free adoption event this week so all adoption fees will be waived through July 8.

The Norman Animal Welfare Adoption Center is currently full. In an effort to find new homes for these pets, Norman Animal Welfare will be waiving all adoption fees through July 8.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

They are open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter will be closed Thursday, July 4.

Click here to view the available animals.