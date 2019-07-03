× Norman Police arrest woman after she confesses to man’s murder

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department has arrested a woman who confessed to killing a man at a Norman apartment complex Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call at an apartment in the 900 block of 24th Avenue SW at approximately 4:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, officers discovered one deceased male with numerous knife wounds to his face, neck, torso, and arms.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect contacted the Norman Police Department and reported that she wanted to turn herself in for her participation in the incident.

Investigators completed an interview with 30-year-old Allison Cometsevah regarding her role in the incident.

During the interview, she confessed to killing the victim.

Cometsevah was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of Murder in the First Degree.

Her motive remains under investigation at this time. Early indications are that the victim and Cometsevah had just recently become acquaintances.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.