Oklahoma City police warning of scam involving Apple iCloud accounts

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning residents of a scam that involves Apple iCloud accounts.

According to Oklahoma City police, they have received numerous reports of people getting a call from the number (405)767-6600.

An automated voice tells the person on the other end that their Apple iCloud account has been compromised.

Oklahoma City police say this is a scam to obtain your personal information.

“Suspects have spoofed the number somehow, so that when you call it back, it actually goes to Apple. Don’t answer the call or any questions from these individuals. A reputable company will NEVER call and request personal info by phone,” Oklahoma City police said on Facebook.