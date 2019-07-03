Oklahoma girl to testify before Congress about research funding, prescription drug prices

YUKON, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager who has been an inspiration for other athletes will soon testify before Congress.

For years, Lundyn Cox has been working with the Oklahoma Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Cox, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, is an ambassador for the foundation.

In the past, she spoke with News 4 about her fight to play softball while dealing with the disease.

Now, she will take her story to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Lundyn Cox was recently selected by the Oklahoma Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to testify before Congress later this month.

Organizers say she will be speaking about her journey with the disease. She will also stress the importance of research funding dollars and the impact prescription drug prices have on Type 1 Diabetes families.