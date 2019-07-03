OSBI investigating after man dies following arrest in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are investigating a man’s death following an incident involving Wagoner County deputies.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Wagoner County deputies made a traffic stop at State Highway 51 and 260 Road on a driver driving recklessly.

“From what the deputy described, he was actually doing donuts in the vehicle out in the middle of the roadway,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said.

Officials say the driver was not cooperating and that’s when a deputy pointed his weapon.

“What we’re being told, initially, is that the suspect reached out the window and grabbed the deputy’s gun,” Elliott said.

The driver started fighting with the two deputies, but no shots were fired.

“We’ve accounted for all the rounds in the deputies’ guns,” said Elliott.

Elliott told FOX 23 he does not know if a taser was used.

Deputies called for assistance but responding deputies were delayed due to a train.

An ambulance was first to arrive on scene and had to help the deputies with the driver.

“Actually, the ambulance crew had to help us subdue the guy,” said Elliott.

Deputies got the man to the ground and handcuffed him, adding that he was bleeding from his head.

“Shortly thereafter that, they realize this individual appeared to have quit breathing and so now we’re in a very critical situation,” said Elliott.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Deputies involved in the incident have been suspended with pay as the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigates.

The man will be positively identified by the medical examiner.