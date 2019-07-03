Pauls Valley couple previously charged facing additional charges including rape, incest 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced a Pauls Valley couple is facing additional charges after they were previously charged with a number of felony charges related to child pornography.

Gerrad Coddington, 25, and Christina Nelson-Coddington, 29, were arrested on June 14 and face several charges including manufacturing child pornography, lewd acts with a minor, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said his office has an agent who specifically investigates internet crimes against children. The agent, according to court documents, received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that were reported by Facebook.

"They were seeing activity on the internet that suggested there was a minor being exploited," Hunter said. "The investigation discloses that the crimes that involve the minor child are incredibly distressing."

According to the probable cause affidavit, a victim in the case is just two years old. Graphic photos were allegedly shared between the suspects via Facebook, the affidavit states.

Hunter says his office added additional charges "based on evidence uncovered during an ongoing investigation."

The couple are now facing first-degree rape, incest, child abuse and conspiracy charges in addition to the previous charges.

Officials say new information alleges that additional underage victims were beaten, handcuffed and raped, and that Gerrad "had conspired to commit incest with his unborn child."

The U.S. Attorney's Office is also pursuing charges against the couple for production of child pornography.

The couple remains at the Garvin County jail, each on a $5 million bond.