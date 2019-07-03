Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Police: Information sent to FBI after online bomb threats

Posted 3:28 pm, July 3, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman say information about possible bomb threats has been passed on to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Norman Police Department say they received information about a possible bomb threat made online to several locations in Norman.

The Hazardous Devices Unit with the Norman Police Department and OUPD’s explosive detective K9s completed a sweep of all locations.

However, nothing was found and the threats were deemed ‘non-credible.’

Following the sweeps, all of the information was sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

