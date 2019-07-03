Police search for answers after two shot, one fatally, in NE OKC neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "It was like eight gunshots. It was like 'pow pow pow pow!' then there was like three more after that, and then you could hear police sirens like 5 minutes after," said Christian Hill.

He says he heard the gunshots before going to bed last night.

This happened near NE 16th and Martin Luther King.

"Cause it was like "pow pow pow pow!" and the way it was so rapid, and then it stopped and then it was rapid again. Then you heard the police sirens," said Hill.

Police say they got the call around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Those gunshots, hitting a woman.

"When officers arrived they found a female in front of the residence, deceased she appeared to have been shot to death," said Oklahoma City police MSgt. Gary Knight.

A man was also wounded.

"A short time later we received a call from OU Medical Center that another person had shown up there that had also been shot at the same scene," said Msgt. Knight.

Fortunately, his injury was minor and doctors eventually released him from the hospital.

Some major questions still unanswered, who did this and why?

"We do not know what lead up to this shooting. We don`t know if there was an altercation beforehand or what caused it," said MSgt. Knight, "At this time, there`s no definitive suspect information and certainly no one has been taken into custody," he said.

This shooting, leaving residents shocked and confused.

"Prayers for her family and we`re really sorry that that happened over here. Our neighborhood is usually quiet, so we`re not really sure what happened," said resident Kenya Barnes.

The victim will be identified once next-of-kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.