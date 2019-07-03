Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Pawnee for Independence Day

PAWNEE, Okla. – In celebration of the nation’s independence, an Oklahoma museum will honor those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

From July 4 through July 7, the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will host ‘The Moving Wall,’ a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The wall can be viewed beginning at 8:30 a.m. on July 4. Organizers say it will be open 24 hours through July 7 at 5 p.m.

While visiting the wall, guests can also enjoy the 73rd Annual Pawnee Indian Veterans Homecoming Powwow at Memorial Stadium in Pawnee.

The idea for The Moving Wall came from John Devitt, who was inspired to bring the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to people across the country after visiting the full memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982.

The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is located at 1141 Pawnee Bill Rd. in Pawnee.