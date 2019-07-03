× The Polar Express Train Ride coming to Oklahoma City for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular and magical trip for the whole family during the holidays is coming to Oklahoma City this year!

The Polar Express Train Ride is coming to the Oklahoma Railway Museum in Oklahoma City from November 22 to December 31.

Passengers on the train “will relive the magic of the classic story” for a one-hour trip to meet Santa.

And, of course, hosts will punch your golden ticket before you are served hot chocolate and a delicious cookie by dancing chefs.

There will also be a read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Tickets are on sale and the event typically sells out. You are recommended to book your seats early!

Click here for ticket and scheduling information.