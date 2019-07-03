Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Tulsa Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 89-year-old

Posted 1:47 pm, July 3, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old woman.

Officials say Barbara Irene Mount was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 11536 E 17th Pl. in Tulsa.

Mount is described as a 5’3″ tall, 173 lbs. white woman with grey hair and blue/hazel eyes.

Authorities say Mount drives a grey 2007 Honda Accord with Oklahoma license plate GYB948.

If you see Mount or have any information on her whereabouts, call local authorities.

