Tulsa Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 89-year-old

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old woman.

Officials say Barbara Irene Mount was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 11536 E 17th Pl. in Tulsa.

Mount is described as a 5’3″ tall, 173 lbs. white woman with grey hair and blue/hazel eyes.

Authorities say Mount drives a grey 2007 Honda Accord with Oklahoma license plate GYB948.

If you see Mount or have any information on her whereabouts, call local authorities.