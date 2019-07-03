Woman shot by US Marshal charged with helping inmate escape custody

ALLEN, Okla. – A woman who was shot as US Marshals attempted to take an inmate back into custody has been charged with several counts in connection to the crime.

Last month, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say they began searching for inmate Adam Quilimaco after he walked away while working with a county crew.

As investigators in central Oklahoma searched for Quilimaco, Fugitive Task Force members were called to a store in Allen following the use of a stolen credit card.

Officers with the Allen Police Department approached a Jeep and found Melissa Grayson and Quilimaco inside it. When they tried to get Grayson out of the vehicle, investigators say she pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers.

"It's not the most comforting feeling," Allen Police Chief Darrell Armstrong told News 4.

At that point, a US Marshal shot her multiple times. She was flown to OU Medical Center for treatment as Quilimaco was taken back into custody.

Now, Grayson is facing charges for her role in the crime.

According to online court records, Grayson is facing charges of assisting the escape of a prisoner, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.