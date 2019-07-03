Women caught on camera allegedly stealing dog

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to identify two women involved in a recent incident where a dog was stolen from a Norman residence.

On June 26, Norman police received a report of a dog that was taken from a residence in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue.

The dog’s owner reported that two unknown women came to the residence and knocked on the front door.

When the dog came to the front door, one of the women opened the residence’s storm door, picked up the dog, and both women walked off.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two female suspects or the location of the dog is asked to contact the Norman Criminal Investigations Division at 405-366-5261 or report any known information anonymously through Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP (7867).

Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.